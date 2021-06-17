Cameroon: AFCON Total Energies 2021 - CAF Maintains Cameroon's Hosting Rights

The assurance was given by the SG of the African football governing body, Veron Mosengo-Omba after a meeting with the local organising committee (COCAN) on June 15, 2021

"We will play AFCON in this country in January," the Secretary General (SG) of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Veron Mosengo-Omba declared yesterday June 15, 2021 at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex. It was after a closed door intense meeting with the local organising committee of the 2021 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) led by its President, Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi of Sports and Physical Education. This assurance comes at a time when rumours had circulated on social media about a probable snatch of Cameroon's hosting rights. Before assuring the world that Cameroon will host the prestigious competition come January, the CAF scribe told the press that he and accompanying delegation had a very fruitful meeting with the local organising committee (COCAN) which permitted them to chart a way forward for the proper organisation of the event. The senior CAF official as well expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure in Cameroon and thanked the Head of State, President Paul Biya for the facilities which will not only be beneficial to the Cameroonian population but to Africa at large.

Regarding the draw ceremony which got tongues wagging after its postponement, the SG hinted that this very important event will hold in August. He equally used the opportunity to again urge the population to stick to information from CAF, authorities and the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) and not the social media.

The Minister on his part joined the SG to state that they had a fertile meeting which enabled them to discuss mechanisms to successfully organise the competition. The president of the local organising committee equally underlined that the investments put in by the State on the high instructions of the Head of State, do not only concern the sport dimension but investments that will help further develop the country. He equally revealed that in the course of the meeting, stakeholders evaluated the state of the six sites to host the competition and the vision, he said, is globally satisfactory.

After the meeting, the delegation went ahead to inaugurate the CAF new office in Yaounde expected to work with Cameroon in the Total Energies AFCON preparations. The office situated in the COCAN building was opened by the CAF's scribe and Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi in the presence of FECAFOOT's interim President, Seidou Mbombo Njoya. We learned that stakeholders equally proceeded to visit the Olembe Sports Complex which is undergoing final construction works. It should be recalled that yesterday's meeting falls within the framework of a CAF mission in Cameroon which ends today.