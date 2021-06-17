Cameroon: Decentralisation - Feicom, Regional Councils Concert

Partnership prospects are being examined by the institutions in an ongoing meeting in Yaounde.

Within the context of constructing modernized working spaces and promoting urban development, the Special Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance (FEICOM) is meeting with Regional Councils to exchange ideas and practices. The meeting which started on June 14, 2021 will run till Monday next week.

On June 15, 2021, the Director General of FEICOM, Philippe Camille Akoa met with the Regional Assembly representatives of the North West and South West Regional Councils. The President of the South West Regional Council, Bakoma Elango Zacheus led the region's delegation and the President of the North West House of Chiefs, Fon Yakum Kevin Teuvih represented the North West Region.

Draft edifices of the respective institutions were presented to the delegations. For the case of the North West Region, a structure inspired by the region's traditional outfit popularly known as "togho" will be constructed. The gigantic edifice of four interconnected buildings is dominated by geometric shape designs, reflection of traditional construction patterns in the region. It will have 269 offices, four meeting rooms, three committee rooms, a rental hall, gardens and parking spaces amongst other things. Estimated at slightly over FCFA 12 billion, the structure is expected to highlight the strengths of the North West Region.

For the South West Region, an edifice inspired by the shape of Mount Fako will be constricted on a surface area of about 50,000 metres square. The draft plan indicates that it will have 244 offices, one exhibition hall, four meeting halls, parking lots and gardens. It is an interconnected four building linked by gigantic walls, and estimated at approximately FCFA 15 billion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

FEICOM officials noted that the draft projects are in accordance with the law on regional and decentralised local authorities, modern construction standards, and expected to be reflective of the special nature of the Regional Assembly of the North West and South West Regions which each have a Regional Council and the House of Chiefs. They further noted that FEICOM intends to strengthen its partnership with regional councils, structures created to contribute to economic growth, improve the status of traditional chiefdoms and fondoms, and ease the process of drafting policies for the common good of all. Source of funding, durability of the different projects and the specificities of each region were all discussed.

In attendance at the meeting were representatives of the Ministry of Decentralisation and Local Development, and others ministries related to land tenure, housing and urban development.