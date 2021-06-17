Cameroon: Star Building - Chamber of Commerce Solicits Support

16 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on June 15, 2021 had a working session with a delegation of officials of the Chamber of Commerce.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute has stressed the importance of regular and structured meetings with the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Handicraft of Cameroon and expressed the readiness to always receive them at anytime. The Chamber is a consensus building organisation with the private sector and represents the private sector and its concerns.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X