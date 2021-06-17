Cameroon: Star Building - Chamber of Commerce Solicits Support

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on June 15, 2021 had a working session with a delegation of officials of the Chamber of Commerce.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute has stressed the importance of regular and structured meetings with the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Handicraft of Cameroon and expressed the readiness to always receive them at anytime. The Chamber is a consensus building organisation with the private sector and represents the private sector and its concerns.