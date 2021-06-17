Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sousse Sees Surge in Number of Fatalities and Infections

16 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Four Coronavirus-related fatalities and 175 more infections from 656 conducted tests were reported in the last 24 hours in the governorate of Sousse, according to an updated report released Wednesday by the local health directorate.

Thus, the infection caseload in the governorate has hit 25,056, including 847 deaths and 22,596 recoveries since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the same source, 162 patients are currently being treated in the region's various public and private health facilities.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X