Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sousse Sees Surge in Number of Fatalities and Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Four Coronavirus-related fatalities and 175 more infections from 656 conducted tests were reported in the last 24 hours in the governorate of Sousse, according to an updated report released Wednesday by the local health directorate.

Thus, the infection caseload in the governorate has hit 25,056, including 847 deaths and 22,596 recoveries since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the same source, 162 patients are currently being treated in the region's various public and private health facilities.