Sierra Leone: German Federal Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Pays a Courtesy Call On President Bio

16 June 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

State House, Freetown, Wednesday 16 June 2021 - The German Federal Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development and delegation, among them three Members of Parliament, have paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio as part of their two-days' working visit in the country.

Gerhard Gerd Müller said Sierra Leone and Germany had a long-standing relation that had also benefited both countries, adding that his visit to the country was to deepen and strengthen that bilateral cooperation.

He further thanked President Bio for the steps he had taken to curtail the Coronavirus disease, COVID-19, which he said had badly affected economies in the world.

"Thank you very much His Excellency for making time to meet with us. We look forward to strengthening and deepening this relationship," he concluded.

In a brief response, President Julius Maada Bio thanked the German delegation for coming to Sierra Leone notwithstanding threats of the Coronavirus, adding that he truly appreciated the visit, which he hoped would expand areas of cooperation between the two countries.

"Thank you very much and welcome to Sierra Leone," President Bio said.

