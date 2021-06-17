Sudan: New ICC Prosecutor Takes Office in the Hague

The Hague — British lawyer Karim Asad Ahmad Khan QC was today sworn-in to begin his nine-year term as Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Khan made his solemn undertaking and formally took office during a ceremony held at the seat of the ICC in The Hague, The Netherlands. Khan was elected as ICC Prosecutor on 12 February 2021, for a nine-year term, at the second resumed 19th session of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute (ASP) in New York.

In accordance with article 45 of the Rome Statute, founding treaty of the ICC, the ceremony was held in open court. The ceremony was presided over by ICC President, Judge Piotr Hofmański. Reflecting on the critical role of the Prosecutor in the Court's work in his remarks, President Hofmański stated: "While Judges are the ones who ultimately decide on the verdict in each case, it is also true that those cases would never reach the judges without the Prosecutor's decision to bring them to court. And it is the Prosecutor who is responsible for the way in which preliminary examinations, investigations and prosecutions are conducted, and how evidence for the prosecution is selected and presented."

'While Judges are the ones who ultimately decide on the verdict in each case, it is also true that those cases would never reach the judges without the Prosecutor's decision to bring them to court' - ICC President, Judge Piotr Hofmański

"On behalf of the Court, I offer heartfelt congratulations to Mr Karim Asad Ahmad Khan QC. As President of the Court, I look forward to working with him to strengthen our joint institution", he added.

The Vice-President of the Assembly of States Parties, Ambassador Kateřina Sequensová, speaking on behalf of the ASP, stated that Mr Khan brings "an impressive amount of experience in international criminal justice" and that she was confident that his tenure "will constitute a fundamental pillar in the process of delivering international justice which we are all deeply committed to". Ambassador Sequensová then administrated the solemn undertaking.

Mr Khan took a public oath of office declaring: "I solemnly undertake that I will perform my duties and exercise my powers as Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court honourably, faithfully, impartially and conscientiously, and that I will respect the confidentiality of investigations and prosecutions".

'The Rome Statute architecture is a promise to the future that tomorrow need not be as bleak and sorrowful as yesterday' - ICC Prosecutor Karim Asad Ahmad Khan QC

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Khan then signed his oath before the ICC Registrar, Mr Peter Lewis, and delivered his first remarks as the Prosecutor of the ICC.

"The Rome Statute architecture is a promise to the future that tomorrow need not be as bleak and sorrowful as yesterday", stated Prosecutor Khan. "I am truly and sincerely humbled at my opportunity to serve, and the responsibilities that have been entrusted in me. I will do my outmost to discharge those responsibilities without fear or favour, faithfully and with integrity, and in full conformity with solemn declaration that I have just given", he added.

As reported earlier by Radio Dabanga, in her valedictory statement yesterday, outgoing ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda celebrated the achievements of the court thus far, but cautioned that there is still much work to be done. In her valedictory statement issued to coincide with the culmination of her nine-year term that officially ended yesterday, Bensouda hailed the creation of the ICC as "one of humanity's proudest moments... because it represents an awakening rooted in great human suffering throughout the ages, culminating in the recognition that lawless wars and conflict must no longer be allowed, without consequence, to cause human carnage."

"It has been an absolute privilege to serve and to be on this journey together with all of you... We have come a long way together indeed, but we have miles to go before we sleep."