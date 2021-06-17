Cameroon: Public Contracts - Fcfa 17 Billion to Enhance Performance

The amount requested seeks to strengthen the public contract system through improved performance which will lead the country to emergence.

In the permanent quest for performance within the award and execution of public contracts in the country, the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Public Contracts, Abba Sadou, on November 23, 2018 defended a proposed budget of FCFA 17 billion 277 million before members of the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly. The scrutiny committee is headed by Hon. Moutymbo Rosette Ayayi with Minister Jules Doret Ndongo representing the Vice Prime Minister, Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with Parliament, Amadou Ali. Minister Abba Sadou stated that the projected amount will be used for the execution of three main programmes within the public contract sub-sector which include; strengthening the performance of the public contracts award system, improving the external control of public contracts execution and promo ting governance and institutional support to the public contracts sub-sector. He said the online award of contracts which started sometime earlier this year will be reinforced as a strategy to promote transparency in the award of public contracts. Abba Sadou equally stated that sanctions will be meted on those found wanting of malpractices with some of those proven guilty requested to stay for as long as two years from participating in the award of contracts through tenders. Going by him, emphasis will be laid on the completion of already earmarked projects for the development of the country especially as the nation is preparing to host the Africa Cup of Nations in the coming months. E