Zimbabwe: Cabinet Reports Progress On Seventh 100-Day Cycle

Cabinet has reported progress in the seventh 100-day cycle of the Second Republic with the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services on Tuesday revealing six projects under its purview that are at various stages of completion.

It follows last year's freeing of the airwaves, with private television stations joining private radio stations as the Government implements a raft of political, economic and social reforms to make Zimbabwe an upper middle income economy by 2030.

Six new free-to-air private television stations are expected to go live in Zimbabwe this year, joining ZBC-TV, after the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) ended the 64-year monopoly enjoyed by the State-owned broadcaster.

The projects announced on Tuesday are the Chimanimani Digital Terrestrial Television launch; Gokwe Digital Terrestrial Television launch; Nyangani Community Radio Station installation; Language-based Community Radio Stations licensing; Radio Zimbabwe studio installation; and National awareness audio-visual productions.

Speaking at a post cabinet briefing on Tuesday the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said: "Cabinet was informed that site preparatory works for the Chimanimani Digital Terrestrial launch were completed and the launch thereof will be held at a later date.

A pilot Digital Terrestrial Television service in Gokwe will be commissioned and launched."

She said BAZ was working with a target to install, commission and launch the Nyangani Community Radio station in Nyanga where site survey was completed.

Ninety-five percent of the equipment purchased was shipped and was now in Harare. Minister Mutsvangwa said BAZ was also targeting to issue additional language-based community radio station licences in an effort to improve access to information and the participation of local communities in information dissemination.

"The allotment plan had been gazetted." She said Cabinet was informed that the target was to produce 13 "Zimbabwe in Motion" television programmes profiling the developmental work of Government Ministries.

The project was aimed at raising awareness about the work, challenges and successes of Government among television viewers.Minister Mutsvangwa said the Ministry Home Affairs Cultural Heritage would complete construction of the Guruve district registry building.

The contractor was now on site and works had commenced while the old Bulawayo National Monument would be constructed to 60%.

"Already the access road to the monument was graded and is now passable. The Ministry will also complete 100% of Zvishavane community archives.

The preliminary survey is 100% complete and archival processing is at 60%.

"The Lotteries and Gaming Board seeks to complete 100 percent construction of Pupu Clinic in Matebeleland North Province.

"The slab has been completed and currently there is work on brick work to roof level," said Minister Mutsvangwa. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade updated Cabinet on the ratification process of three Bilateral Investment Protection and Promotion Agreements (BIPPAs) for Singapore, Mozambique and Botswana which were now at the Public Agreements Advisory Committee stage.

"The Ministry has established two provincial protocol offices in Victoria Falls and Bulawayo to ensure visibility of the Ministry. Consular services have been offered to our nationals and foreigners," she said. "The nation is advised that there are plans to convene a Diaspora Conference at the margins of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, Zim-Thrive has proposed a month-long Home-Coming Initiative."

As part of efforts to unlock value in the mining sector, the gold mining concession between Zimbabwe and Bravura Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd as well as the Memorandum of Understanding between Zimbabwe and Jacqueline Resources (Pvt) Ltd concerning the exploration and development of Coal Bed Methane Fields were presented.

"Cabinet approved both agreements which are part of the country's initiatives towards achievement of a US$12 billion mining industry. The Bravura Agreement will see the State granting a concession in the Fort Rixon area to Bravura."