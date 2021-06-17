Zimbabwe: Upcoming Musician Takes Heed of President's Inclusivity

Upcoming musician Prince Tawonga has taken heed of President Mnangagwa's call for inclusivity of all people living with disability by producing an audio-visual song in sign language.

Recently, President Mnangagwa jointly launched the National Labour Migration and the National Disability Policies at the Harare International Conference Centre with the two policies were expected to enhance the safe and legal movement of labour and promotion of disability rights as enshrined in the Constitution and international conventions the country is signatory to.

The videos of "Satan Munyengeri" and "Hupenyu Hwepanyika Huchapera" are expected to be on all online platforms soon and had included sign language to cater for people with hearing challenges. The videos will also feature Greatman Gwaze.

Speaking to The Herald, Tawonga who fronts the Rufaro Stars, said he had seen a lot of musicians ignoring people living with hearing impairments by composing and producing videos that do not incorporate sign language.

"What motivated me to come up with a video was that President Mnangagwa had shown commitment in promoting people living with disability which most of us as musicians overlook," said Tawonga.

"I had for long been seeing that most musicians only concentrate on audios and videos, but exclude those with visual impairment, so I decided to include everyone that can be able to get the message in the song through sign language,

"The video will be appealing to everyone because we are all Zimbabweans, and we are one people," he said.

Tawonga, who attends the United Apostolic Church, said his music concentrates on the social life of the people and denounces marginalisation of people and other dehumanising activities.

He expects to see people living in peace and harmony without segregating others.

"I usually focus more on the social life of the people that most of the people living with disability and those are able bodied, we are all humans as we are the creation of God, this is the reason why I included Greatman in my song to show that we are all equal."

Tawonga started his musical career in 2013 after composing five songs, but owing to little knowledge on how to navigate the music industry, he remained unknown until in last year whenhe included all the songs and other new ones on the album "Ndauya Ndega."

Tawonga works at a shop at Mbare Musika and said that he did not have enough funds to fulfil his dreams.

"I'm a supervisor at a shop in, Mbare and cannot achieve a lot, but I shall soldier on despite these challenges. I'm also doing a poultry project in Epworth where I reside," said Tawonga.

The videos are also expected to be played on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation television's "Toita Sei" programme produced by Athurnacious Chadoka.