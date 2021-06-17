Zimbabwe: Mliswa Faces Contempt Charges

17 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira-

Norton Member of Parliament, Mr Temba Mliswa could be charged with contempt of Parliament after Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Cde Tsitsi Gezi said she will make a ruling on whether his disorderly conduct in the chamber yesterday did not constitute a breach of privilege.

Mr Mliswa was eventually ejected from the chamber for disorderly conduct deemed abusive to Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi after he heckled him.

Mr Mliswa displayed disorderly conduct while Minister Ziyambi, who is also the Leader of Government Business in the House, was on the floor responding to questions from backbenchers.

Minister Ziyambi proposed that Mr Mliswa be investigated after the Norton MP suddenly rose and started hurling insults at him.

"This is unbecoming. I propose that action be taken. He does not respect anyone. He is taking advantage of his presence in the House. He has been abusing Ministers, Members of Parliament and everyone else.

"I do not know why are we being lenient with him. As Parliament we must investigate him.

"These incidents are well documented," said Minister Ziyambi.

Several attempts by Cde Gezi to calm Mr Mliswa went unheeded.

In June last year, he was banned for six sittings because of disorderly conduct in the chamber.

