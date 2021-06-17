Nigeria: Lagos Agog As Tokyo 2020 Olympics Trials Begins

The atmosphere around the Yabatech Sports Complex is already tensed as the 2021 National Championships and Invitational Relays kicks start today, June 17.

The Trials will be used to select Team Nigeria's contingent to the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo with a total of 11 events are line up for the opening day.

The fans will have the opportunity of watching queen of the track, Blessing Okagbare (100m and 200m) competing alongside other top athletes like Tobiloba Amusan (100mH), Ese Brume (Long Jump), Grace Nwokocha (100m and 200m), Ruth Usoro (Long and Triple Jump), Annette Echiunwoke (Hammer Throw), Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot Put) among others.

The National Championships is the flagship event of the AFN where the nation's top athletes will converge to compete for honours and qualifications for major Championships and Games.

According to programmes of event, 20km women and men final, the 100m prelims, 400m heat (men and women), 1,500m women final and the hammer women final will hold this morning, while

100m and shot put finals will take place later in the afternoon with all eyes on shot put sensation Chukwuebuka Enekwechi.

Tobi Amusan will be geared up towards erasing the African record in the women's 100m hurdles when she takes to the track in the heat with the men's 110m hurdles also taking place today.

Other events line up for the opening day are javelin and 5000m men finals.