Nigeria: We Print All CBN Currency Needs - the Mint

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPM) also known as the Mint Plc, Mr. Abbas Masanawa, has said the company has continually printed all the currency needs of the central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the past six years.

Masanawa stated this when the Governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia paid a visit to the Mint headquarters in Abuja Wednesday.

"It is on record that over the last six years the NSPM has continuously and successfully printed 100 percent of the currency requirements of CBN."

He also reiterated the company's readiness to print the Gambian currency the Dalasi.

He said this will be feasible when the collaboration between the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Central Bank of The Gambia is finalised. Masanawa informed the visiting delegation that the Mint has the capability in its factories to print currencies, security documents and provide a wide range of digital security solutions much easier, safer, cheaper and faster for the Gambia.

The Executive Director, Corporate Services, NSPM, Mr Ahmed Halilum, described the financial state of the NSPM as being very stable and progressively profitable. The Executive Director Operations Abuja Factory Mr. Abubakar Minjibir said that the "MINT is on a sustainable growth path as the foremost security printing outfit in Africa with a dynamic strategy of developing high yield portfolio."

The visiting Gambian delegation led by the Governor of CBG, Mr Buah Saidy, undertook a facility tour of the Mint factory where they inspected the state-of-the-art production facilities.

Mr Saidy, in his remarks, said he was very impressed with the capacity of the NSPM currency factory and would look forward to business relationship with the NSPM via the Central Bank of Nigeria.