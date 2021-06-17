Nigeria: Poultry Farmers Set New Price Regime On Eggs, Meat

17 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Vincent Yusuf

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Ogun State chapter, has put together recommendations for a new pricing regime to ensure commensurate returns on their investments.

The chapter said it had become necessary, "In our effort to ensure our farmers are being guided on efficient cost management and product pricing."

In a circular dated June 14, 2021, and signed by the state's PAN general secretary, the association said it arrived at the decision following "analysis of regional\Ogun State average raw materials and finished feeds pricing with benchmarking against industry standard returns (adjusted for present global and local circumstances)."

The association made the following recommendations to its members:

Table egg: Jumbo (N1,600 and above per crate); large (N1,500 and above); medium - ungraded regular size - (N1,400 to N1,500); small (N1,300 and above); and pullet (N1,200 and above).

Broiler meat: Life weight (N900 to N1,000 per 1kg); and dressed (N1,450 to N1,550.

The association, however, advised that being a free market, every farmer reserved the right to decide their prices.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X