Nigeria: Govt Seeks Law for Social Media, Online Regulation

17 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Itodo Daniel Sule, and, Usman Bello Balarabe, Kano

The Federal Government is seeking legal backing to regulate social media in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this in Abuja Wednesday at a public hearing on a bill to amend the National Broadcasting Commission Act, organsed by the House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values.

He also stressed the need to exempt the NBC from the Treasury Single Account to enhance its operation.

He stressed the need for the National Assembly to amend the existing NBC law to include internet broadcast and all online media broadcast in the country.

However, the International Press Council (IPC), the Institute for Media and Society as well as the Radio Television and Theatre Arts Workers' Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) kicked against inclusion of internet broadcast and online media IN the category of broadcast service licenses, saying it would be injurious to the civic space, freedom of expression and media freedom.

They called for full independence for the NBC to operate as a full regulator rather than being subservient to the whims and caprices of the executive arm.

Executive Director, Institute for Media and Society, Dr Akin Akingbulu, said the 'most prominent gap' in the NBC Act was its failure to provide for independence as a regulatory body for the commission, thus giving room for political interference in its activities.

Executive Director, IPC, Lanre Arogundade, said opposed the moves to empower the NBC to fix tariffs for pay Tvs, adding that fixing tariffs arbitrarily could lead to excessive pricing that has the potential of discouraging investment in the sector and the attendant job losses.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X