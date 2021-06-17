Nigeria: Road Crashes Killed More Than Malaria, Covid-19 in Jan - Govt

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Wednesday said fatalities recorded from road accidents in January 2021 were higher than those recorded from malaria and COVID-19 diseases.

Addressing reporters after the Federal Executive Council meeting, he underscored the need for all tiers of government to take urgent action to reverse the worrying situation.

He urged the Federal Road Safety Corps to focus on the Lagos-Ibadan, the Abuja-Kano and the Abuja-Keffi-Lafia Highways.

Fashola said there would be more patrols as well as installation of road traffic signs and speed metres on the three highways.

He identified over-speeding, loss of control, wrongful overtaking and brake failure as main causes of road crashes.

He said the National Road Safety Advisory Council that would be inaugurated today was a right step in view of this latest development on road crashes.