Uganda: Covid-19 Kills 49 People in 24 Hours in Uganda

16 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Job Bwire

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said 49 more people have succumbed to Covid-19, the highest figure ever registered in Uganda in a single day since March last year when the virus outbreak was confirmed in the country.

The ministry officials said the deaths occurred on June 14, 2021, pushing the total number of fatalities to 508 since March last year.

RELATED

Hospitals charge Shs5m per day to treat Covid-19

Can steaming save you from coronavirus?

According to a statement issued by the ministry Wednesday afternoon, at least 1,110 more people tested positive for the virus on June 14 as the total number of confirmed cases soared to 65, 631.

Related

The new cases are contacts and alerts from different parts of the country, including Kampala which registered 555 cases, Wakiso which had 114 cases and Mbarara with 67 cases.

Fifty other new cases were registered in Gulu, 42 in Hoima, 37 in Nebbi, 29 in Busia and 20 in Butaleja.

Other cases were registered in Kyotera (36), Mukono (12), Iganga (13), Kaberamaido (10), Bunyangabu (8) Moyo (8), Kyenjojo (8), Arua (7), Kabarole (7), Tororo (7), Jinja (7), Namayingo (8) and Bukomansimbu (6).

Packwach resgistered six cases, Mubende (6), Adjumani (10), Rakai (4), Lira (4), Yumbe (3), Kotido (3), Isingiro (3), Koboko (2), Manafwa (2), Namisindwa (2), Moroto (2), Luwero (1), Otuke (1), Kyegegwa (1), Rukiga (1), Buliisa (1), Soroti (1) and Mbale (1).

Five of the new cases are truck drivers at Elegu PoE (2), Mutukula (2) and Kampala (1).

Currently, there are 950 cases on admission in different health facilities across the country, according to health officials. At least 48, 649 people have recovered from the virus since March last year.

Only 806, 129 people have been vaccinated against the virus while 1,217, 352 Ugandans have been tested for the virus.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X