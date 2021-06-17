Nigeria: MTN - Service Disruption Won't Affect All Subscribers

17 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Emma Okonji

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has clarified that only a small group of its enterprise customers will experience service disruptions.

Reacting to what it described as misleading media coverage relating to a notice sent to a select group of its enterprise customers about potential service disruptions, the Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mr. Karl Toriola, said in a statement yesterday that maintaining network stability and high levels of customer service remained a key priority for the company.

"In line with MTN's standard practice, this includes communicating to and informing customers of any potential disruptions in a timely manner, whether due to maintenance on the network, outages due to faults or other circumstances that may pose a risk, enabling them to plan appropriately and put in place business continuity measures.

"The notice in question was a routine notification to a small group of businesses affected by a specific challenge in very few specific locations. These notices are regularly distributed to partners and are not out of the ordinary."

The company said small, medium and large enterprises were integral to driving economic growth in the nation.

Toriola said with the growth of digital solutions, it was becoming more necessary to have access to a secured and reliable connection.

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved.

