South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro and MEC Sello Lehari Inspect Old Orkney Mine Shaft, 17 Jun

The scene where bodies were found in the vicinity of Orkney.

Following the shocking discovery of 20 dead bodies suspected to be that of illegal miners at Lawrence Park's mine shaft ventilation which is no longer operational in Orkney near Stilfontein in the North West, the Premier of the Province Prof. Tebogo Job Mokgoro will tomorrow, Thursday, 17 June 2021, visit the area for an inspection.

Premier Mokgoro who will be joined by the MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management, Sello Lehari and the Acting Provincial Commissioner General Dintletse Molefe, will first have a meeting at Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality at 10h00, before leaving for the mine shaft ventilation.