Nigeria: New Army Spokesman Assumes Office, Seeks Media Support

The new spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, assumed office Wednesday and sough media support.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday when his predecessor, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, handed to him, Nwachukwu said: "It's an indisputable and very well established fact that the sword or gun cannot alone provide a panacea to the complex and multifaceted security challenges that characterise today's world.

"I must therefore, make haste to say that the complex nature of these security challenges requires multi-disciplinary approach and a conglomerate of stakeholders of which the media is a very vital one.

"In decisively overcoming these challenges, the NA and the media must be partners in progress to surmount this security threats in order to berth the peace and tranquility we all earnestly desire as a people and nation."