Nigeria: Firm to Build Dairy Facility in Kaduna

17 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Arla Foods, makers of Dano Milk, has said it will build a state-of-the-art commercial dairy farm in Kaduna and will train up to 1,000 local dairy farmers.

The firm in a statement Wednesday said, it is part of its long term commitment to public private partnerships that support the development of the Nigerian dairy sector as part of the country's efforts to increase local food production.

Located in Kaduna State, the 200-hectare farm, which would open in 2022, will have housing for 400 dairy cows, modern milking parlours and technology, grass lands and living facilities for 25 employees.

Commenting, Managing Director of Arla Nigeria, Peder Pedersen, said, "There is a great need for nutritious food and dairy products to satisfy the growing demand from Nigeria's fast growing population."

