Africa: Nearly 136,000 Covid-19 Deaths Across Continent

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a citizen against COVID-19, at Wilkins Hospital, Zimbabwe's main vaccination center, in Harare, May 12, 2021.
17 June 2021
As of June 17, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  5,101,624 while over  29,472,694 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  135,860 and  4,553,824 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,774,312 - and 58,223 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (524,975), Tunisia (374,312), Egypt (275,010), Ethiopia (274,601), Libya (189,888) and Kenya (176,622).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

