Nigeria: Katsina United Receive 32-Seater Bus From Government

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Katsina United yesterday received a brand new 32-seater bus from the Katsina state government.

The commissioner of Sports and Social Welfare, Hon. Sani Aliyu Danlami, presented the bus keys to the chairman of the club, Prince Abdulssamad Badamasi at a brief ceremony at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina.

The Commissioner commended the state governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, for his unwavering support to Katsina United in particular and sports development in general.

He also commended the state government for the prompt payment of salaries, allowances and match bonuses to players and officials saying the gesture has placed Katsina United amongst the most motivated clubs in the country.

Hon. Danlami then tasked the management of the club on effective utilization of the bus for the club's away matches and other uses.

"We are impressed by the performance of our players lately, and I am sure this bus will serve as a morale booster to them, especially in their away matches," said Danlami.

In his response, the chairman of the club, Prince Abdulssamad Badamasi, thanked the state government for the kind gesture and assured of proper utilization and regular maintenance of the vehicle.

"This is a historic day for all of us in the club, because it is the first time we are getting a brand new 32-coaster bus of this kind.

"I can assure you that our players will significantly improve their performance as we are already having an edge over our opponents," he said.

On his part, the state Director of sports, Nalado Iro Kankia, called on the sports ministry to give similar attention to other sporting activities for the overall sports development in the state.