Nigeria: Omah Lay's Top 5 Songs for Your Playlist

Omah Stanley Didia famously known as Omalay is one of the fastest growing music artistes from Nigeria.

Born 24 years ago, the "Godily" singer has become a household name with major hits in the past few years.

Omah Lay became the first artiste featured in New Africa Rising project by Apple Music after the success of his debut EP "Get Layd" that got to number one.

Till date, he is among the most go to guys for major music collaborations and has had opportunities to work with other African artistes such as Olamide, Ajebo, Wizkid, Gyakie among others.

Here are some of his biggest hits to have on your playlist.

Godly

We all have moments where we get to appreciate God for always being our source of comfort and this song is just about it.