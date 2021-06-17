Nigerian Navy to Establish Desert Warfare Institute in Kano

The Nigerian Navy has agreed to establish its Desert Warfare Institute in Kano.

The agreement came after a request tabled before the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to ensure the presence and visibility of Nigerian Navy in the state.

This was disclosed by Real Admiral COR Ezekobe, Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Navy, when he led a delegation to Governor Ganduje at his office, in Kano, Wednesday, to brief the governor about development so far.

In his response, Governor Ganduje appreciated the gesture.

"We are so happy to have you here. I can see that the return match is so quick. This shows the level of seriousness from your part.

"Your presence in Kano will definitely boost the morale of our youth in joining the Nigerian Navy. It will also improve our security of the state generally.

"We are very much ready for all the requests you came with pertaining this and other projects for the development of the state."