Nigeria: Adamawa Senator Provides 82 Boreholes, 2 Transformers for Constituents

17 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Amina Abdullahi

Senator Aishatu Ahmed Binani (Adamawa Central) has commissioned 72 solar-powered and 10 motorized hand pump boreholes as well as two transformers (500/32KVA) for her constituents.

She commissioned some of the boreholes and transformers in Ngurore in Yola South Local Government Area and Song in Song LGA.

She said the gesture was in fulfillment of her campaign promises to address the basic needs of her people and the senatorial district.

The senator said Ngurore community, a large settlement along the Numan-Yola Road, had not had electricity for three months due to lack of transformer.

She said: "The two transformers of 500/33KVA being commissioned in the two locations of Ngurore Ward, which sadly remained without electricity for about three months, will definitely provide relief to our people.

"The electricity supply will improve security in the town and promote small-scale businesses in the community to enable the people to be gainfully engaged.

"Water and electricity facilities are the things my people need most urgently from their representatives and I'll at all times be mindful of their needs.

"I assure the people of Adamawa Central Senatorial District and indeed the whole of Adamawa State that our people's welfare, well-being and interest will ever remain topmost priority in all my engagements in the Senate and in my politics," she said.

The caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, commended Senator Binani for the gesture.

