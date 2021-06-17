Nigeria: Confusion in Kano APC Over 'Suspension' of Ganduje's Critic

There is confusion in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State following the suspension of the member representing Kano Municipal in the House of Representatives, Sha'aban Ibrahim Sharada.

The suspension of Sharada, a former media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, was announced in a letter signed by Abdullahi Umar, the chairman of his ward executive in Sharada ward of Kano Municipal LGA for alleged anti-party activities and character assassination of the state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

But another faction of the ward executive said the suspension was null and void, adding that the majority of the executive were not carried along by the Ward Chairman, Abdullahi Umar, who they have now declared suspended from the party.

According to the copy of the letter signed by Sharada Ward Chairman, Abdullahi Umar on Wednesday, the party said the suspension is for the period of 12 months.

The party said the suspension is part of the recommendations of a seven-man disciplinary committee set up earlier to investigate the allegations levelled against the lawmaker after receiving a petition against him.

Daily Trust reports that Sharada has recently not been in good terms with some APC stalwarts in the state, including Governor Ganduje, his Commissioner for Special Duties, Mukhtari Ishaq Yakasai and the party chairman in the state, Abdullahi Abbas.

Earlier in February, the lawmaker accused Ganduje and the leadership of the party in the state of denying him the right to revalidate his membership of the party at his ward level.

The governor has however denied the allegation, arguing that he is too busy to look into the lawmaker's issue.

In the disclaimer letter issued by Kabiru Abdu, the assistant financial secretary of the ward and 18 other members of the ward executive, it was alleged that those behind the 'purported' suspension were the same people that disallowed the lawmakers from revalidating his membership card earlier in the year.

Efforts to hear from the lawmaker have however proven abortive as he has not picked the calls made to his phone and is yet to reply the text message sent to him as at the time of filing this report.