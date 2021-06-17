Nigeria: Lagos Bubbles As Tokyo Olympics National Trials Take Centre Stage

Nigeria's contingent to the delayed Games of the XXXII Olympics in Tokyo will be determined today when Lagos hosts the 2021 National Championships and Invitational Relays.

It is expected that 11 different events will take place on the opening day at the Yabatech Sports Complex.

Athletics loving fans will have the opportunity to watch queen of the track, Blessing Okagbare (100m and 200m) compete alongside other top athletes like Tobiloba Amusan (100mH), Ese Brume (Long Jump), Grace Nwokocha (100m and 200m), Ruth Usoro (Long and Triple Jump), Annette Echiunwoke (Hammer Throw), Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot Put) among others.

The National Championships is the flagship event of the AFN where the nation's top athletes converge to compete for honours and qualifications for major Championships.

Morning events will witness the 20km women and men final, the 100m prelims, 400m heat (men and women), 1,500m women final and the hammer women final.

Apart from the 100m finals expected to take place in the afternoon, there will be shotput men final with all eyes on Chukwuebuka Enekwechi.

Tobi Amusan will be geared up towards erasing the African record in the women's 100m hurdles when she takes to the track in the heat as the men 110m hurdles will be taking place also.

Other events of the opening day are javelin men final and the 5000m men final.

In the same vein, Okagbare will be aiming to win her eighth national title as she will be competing in the 100m alongside hot sensation, Grace Nwokocha.

Okagbare won her last national championship in 2016, after winning it in 2009 to 2014 and also 2016, missing out only in 2015.

Despite her qualification for the Olympics, Okagbare will be hoping to continue her preparation for the games as she looks forward to another podium finish at the Olympics.