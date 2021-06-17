Nigeria: Lagos Bubbles As Tokyo Olympics National Trials Take Centre Stage

17 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

Nigeria's contingent to the delayed Games of the XXXII Olympics in Tokyo will be determined today when Lagos hosts the 2021 National Championships and Invitational Relays.

It is expected that 11 different events will take place on the opening day at the Yabatech Sports Complex.

Athletics loving fans will have the opportunity to watch queen of the track, Blessing Okagbare (100m and 200m) compete alongside other top athletes like Tobiloba Amusan (100mH), Ese Brume (Long Jump), Grace Nwokocha (100m and 200m), Ruth Usoro (Long and Triple Jump), Annette Echiunwoke (Hammer Throw), Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot Put) among others.

The National Championships is the flagship event of the AFN where the nation's top athletes converge to compete for honours and qualifications for major Championships.

Morning events will witness the 20km women and men final, the 100m prelims, 400m heat (men and women), 1,500m women final and the hammer women final.

Apart from the 100m finals expected to take place in the afternoon, there will be shotput men final with all eyes on Chukwuebuka Enekwechi.

Tobi Amusan will be geared up towards erasing the African record in the women's 100m hurdles when she takes to the track in the heat as the men 110m hurdles will be taking place also.

Other events of the opening day are javelin men final and the 5000m men final.

In the same vein, Okagbare will be aiming to win her eighth national title as she will be competing in the 100m alongside hot sensation, Grace Nwokocha.

Okagbare won her last national championship in 2016, after winning it in 2009 to 2014 and also 2016, missing out only in 2015.

Despite her qualification for the Olympics, Okagbare will be hoping to continue her preparation for the games as she looks forward to another podium finish at the Olympics.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
SADC Govts Reimpose Lockdowns to Contain Rising Covid-19 Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X