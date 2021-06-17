Nigeria: Nasarawa Assembly Management Directs Workers to Ignore NLC Strike, Resume Work

17 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Management of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has urged all its staff to ignore the ongoing strike embarked upon by the state branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), and resume work immediately.

The Clerk of the House, Mr Ego Maikeffi- Abashe, gave the directive on Wednesday while briefing newsmen in his office in Lafia.

Maikeffi- Abashe said that the state assembly staff had just resumed from over two months strike embarked upon by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) over financial autonomy, hence they should not join another NLC strike in the state.

"We just resumed from two months strike over Financial Autonomy and I don't think it is healthy for the workers of the Assembly to join NLC strike in the state.

"The question I ask myself is that, are we going to be part of the beneficiaries of the demands of NLC in the state, if at last their demands are met. We have our peculiar issues.

"Joining their strike at this moment is not wise after spending over two months at home.

"I have directed all my directors to inform their staff to resume work with immediate effect, " he said.

When contacted,the State PASAN Chairman, Mr Dauda Nuhu, called on the NLC and the State Government to return to negotiation table in the best interest of the state.

"We in the State Assembly as a Union under PASAN are affiliate body to State NLC and we are in solidarity, but with this development, what I want to advise is that in the best interest of the state, let the NLC and government return to negotiation table and resolve the matter amicably.

"We are hopeful that in the next few days, the issues will be resolved between government and NLC," Nuhu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that apart from the state Assembly staff, the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the state said it would not take part in the strike embarked upon by the NLC.

NAN reports that the NLC embarked on strike to press home their demands which include backlog of workers promotion allowance and minimum wage.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X