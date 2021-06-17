Nigeria: JOHESU-UITH Embarks On 3-Day Warning Strike

17 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Members of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) chapter, on Wednesday embarked on a three-day warning strike to press home their agelong demands.

Mr Olutunde Oluwawumi, the branch Chairman of JOHESU-UITH who declared the warning strike during an emergency congress of the union in Ilorin, noted that their agitations border on workers welfare and request for conducive working environment.

Oluwawumi said the management of UITH is still owing the members series of promotion arrears since 2010.

According to him, there is also urgent need to renovate all the dilapidated structures of the hospital, while the obsolete medical equipment in the health institution must be replaced.

"Members have observed with dismay the flagrant refusal by the management to honour the agreement reached with the union," he said.

The JOHESU-UITH chairman listed promotion arrears, promotion to director cadre, skipping and relativity arrears, out of stock syndrome at NHIS and staff redeployment after conversion as some of their grievances.

"JOHESU therefore demand immediate payment of 2011, 2019 and 2020 promotion arrears and the payment of relativity arrears for health professional in the clinical arrears among others," he said.

Reacting on behalf of the Management of UITH, Mrs Olabisi Ajiboye, the Head Corporate Affairs Unit, said the management was aware of the development and would soon issue a statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JOHESU has ordered the affected health workers to vacate their duty posts and were seen leaving to their various homes.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X