Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

16 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Ninety six patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern, Anseba, and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, sixty four patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Thirteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (4), Decamere (3), Tsorona (3), Dibarwa (2), and Senafe (1); Southern Region. Ten patients are from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. Nine patients are from Quarantine Centers in Tessenei (2), Goluj (2), Adibara (2), Ali-Ghidir (2), and Barentu (1); Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, fifty two patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 4,538 while the number of deaths stands at 17.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 5,108.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

16 June 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Readies for June 21 Election
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X