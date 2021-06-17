Africa: Zenith Bank Maintains Africa's Best Governance Award

For the second consecutive year, Zenith Bank Plc has been named as the Best Corporate Governance 'Financial Services' Africa 2021 by the Ethical Boardroom.

The award, which was published in the June 2021 edition of The Ethical Boardroom magazine, is in recognition of the bank's adherence to global best practices and institutionalization of corporate governance, setting an industry-wide example of best practices in that field.

In a statement, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu said: "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to quality, accountability, fairness and transparency in our engagement with all stakeholders.

"It is also an affirmation of the bank's professionalism, ethical conduct and sustenance of global best practices and standards which is attributable to the joint collaboration of the management and staff."

This award comes on the heels of several awards and recognitions that have come the way of the bank in recent times for its track record of excellent performance and commitment to global best practices. Zenith Bank was voted as Best Bank in Nigeria in the Global Finance World's Best Banks Awards 2020 and 2021, and Best Corporate Governance 'Financial Services' Africa 2020 by the Ethical Boardroom.