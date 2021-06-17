Kenya: Olympic Trials - Rotich Banking On Experience in 800m Event

17 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

World 800m bronze medalist Ferguson Rotich will be out to show youngsters how the 800m race is done at the Tokyo Olympics trials starting Thursday at the Moi International Sports Centre.

However, that won't be easy with no clear favourite in the two-lap race that starts with the semi-finals on Thursday at 12.50pm and 1pm respectively before the final on Saturday.

Rotich has to contend with the new kid on the block, Elias Ngeny, who has the second fastest time this season in the world (1:43.84), Commonwealth 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal, who beat him in Doha on May 28 and United States-based Emmanuel Korir and Michael Saruni.

A stunned Rotich ran 1:44.45 to finish second behind Kinyamal, who returned the third fastest time in the season of 1:43.91.

Also to watch are Collins Kipruto, who won the Marseille meet in 1:43.95, a time that is ranked fourth this season and Cornelius Tuwei, who won in 1:44.42 at Paavo Nurmi in Finland.

"I want to handle the race with precision and show my rivals how it's done...I am almost 100 percent ready with everything falling in place," said the 31-year-old Rotich, who won silver in 2x2x400m event at the 2021 World Relays on May 1 in Poland.

"It will be a tough battle but experience is what will count. I plan to fight to the end," said Rotich, noting that he was dehydrated and tired when he attended the Doha Diamond League event.

Korir said he isn't worried about times set by his rivals, saying that times don't count at such events.

"You can never predict anything in races that have no pacesetters," Korir said. "It will mainly depend on how you wake up on race day."

Korir, who doubled up in 400m and 800m at the 2019 Doha World Championships said he will once again try his luck at the Tokyo Olympic Games. "All I will need is to take a good rest having gained good lessons from Doha," said Korir.

Korir reached the final of the 400m to finish sixth but shockingly lost in the semi-finals of his 800m speciality, just like he did in 2017 London World Championships where he was a clear favourite to win gold.

