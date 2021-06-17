Kenya: Fiba Snub Kenya, Pick Kigali to Host Afrobasket Zone Five Qualifiers

17 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Blantyre — Fiba Africa has now settled for Kigali, Rwanda as the new hosts of the Women Afrobasket Zone Five qualifiers snubbing Kenya who had expressed interest in hosting the championships.

Kenya Basketball Federation Secretary General Ambrose Kisoi on Wednesday said Fiba picked Rwanda because the country was well prepared to hold the tournament under the prevailing world health situation.

"We wrote to Fiba expressing interest in hosting the championships between July 26 to 30 but Fiba replied stating that Rwanda had expressed interest too and have already set protocols favourable to hosting the tournament thus the reason to give them the nod," said Kisoi.

Kisoi said the championships will now take place between July 13 and 17 in Kigali.

"The new dates are very favourable for us because a majority of our foreign legion would have been unavailable to us at the end of July as most would be returning to their bases where they are either students or working," Kisoi said in reference to Felmas Koranga of Tory University, Spain-based Mercy Wanyama, US-based Victoria Rylnods and Brenda Wasuda, and Rose Ouma Nalo who plies her trade in Dubai.

Egypt had confirmed they would host the championships between July 5 and 10 but pulled out citing increased cases of Covid-19 in their country.

On Tuesday night here at Malawi University of Health Science arena in Blantyre, Sozoball All Star teams gave visiting KPA men and women a scare before going down fighting in tough matches of the Malawi annual international basketball tournament.

While the otherwise much drilled and youthful KPA women led from the start to eventually win 81-42, KPA men trailed in the first three quarters, waking up in the fourth to beat the battling Malawian side 59-50.

Cheered on by a huge partisan crowd, Sozoball men, who were lifted by diminutive play maker Ian Mbale led 21-20 in the first quarter and went ahead to outscore their visitors in the second and third quarters 12-10, and 23-17 respectively to lead 54-48 at the end of the third.

It forced KPA coach Mike Opel to shift to a pressure defence to manage their tiring opponents who ran out of steam in the crucial stage of the match.

Peter James top scored for the Sozoball with 18 points while Dicky Arab and Job Byron starred for the Dockers with 15 and 10 points respectively.

