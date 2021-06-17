South Africa: Fight for a Better South Africa - Dismantling the Architecture of Corruption, Brick By Brick

opinion

The political economy of corruption in our country is eating away at the very fibre of our society. And though many have thrown in the towel and taken a more pessimistic stance, others simply cannot afford to, or won't allow it to take centre stage.

I'm the first to say it's not an easy fight, but we are fighting more than just some corrupt individuals. Look at Eskom, for example.

It was in 2008, just before his unceremonious departure from high office, that former president Thabo Mbeki told the nation why we were experiencing load shedding.

In 1994, our foreign reserves were depleted and, on the whole, the country was bankrupt. The economy had not been growing for a number of years and the apartheid government left the new government with virtually nothing in the kitty. At the same time, many stakeholders were making presentations to the new ANC government about all manner of urgent matters that required attention, including the bulk infrastructure needed for electricity generation.

Money was also desperately needed to combat the HIV/Aids pandemic sweeping the country at the time, not to mention all the poverty reduction measures that were needed.

