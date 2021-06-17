South Africa: Fear Stalks KZN - Police Stand Back While Assassination Squads Ramp Up Attacks On Activists

opinion

The fragile peace that followed the 2017 arrest of Glebelands rogue cop Bhekukwazi Mdweshu and his seven alleged accomplices has been shattered by at least 26 killings and eight attempted murders since September 2020 -- on average a fatal or near-fatal incident every seven days. This is a death rate nearly four times the national average and far higher than war zones such as Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia.

Only three weeks after receiving death threats, family members of Mbizana community activist, Vuyolwethu Sibulali, were attacked at Glebelands Hostel, Umlazi, on Sunday, 6 June.

According to Sibulali, at around 6pm his mother-in-law was in her room at Block P when, courtesy of Eskom, the hostel was plunged into darkness. She had a visitor, a young man from the Eastern Cape village of Ndakeni where for some years Sibulali has been engaged in community struggles for access to clean water and improved service delivery, by focusing attention on municipal corruption and the expansion of a local quarry that now threatens Ndakeni's only water source. Ndakeni falls within the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (formerly Mbizana) local municipality.

While they chatted in the kitchen, Sibulali's five-year-old son played games on a cellphone with another child...