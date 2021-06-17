South Africa: Taxi Driver to CEO of Large JSE Listed Company

opinion

A few can claim to have accelerated their career paths from the perceived low-rank of a taxi driver to steering a JSE-listed entity at Group CEO level. Jabu Mabuza did it.

Sadly, the Jabu Mabuza, who often donned a fedora hat, neatly trimmed grey-beard and untucked shirts around his round belly, breathes no more.

The baritone voice of this short strong man has been muted by what has been deemed as Covid complications. Mabuza, 63, sailed to the celestial shores on Wednesday, June 16, a historic day commemorating the youth of 1976 in South Africa.

Although he was physically deprived from a height perspective, Mabuza was what the Nguni people would refer to as "Mdengentonga", meaning short physically but tall in achievements.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 22: Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza testifies at the commission of inquiry into state capture on February 22, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Times Live / Masi Losi)

A maneuverer of note and driven by the Winston Churchill mantra of "never let a good crisis go to waste", Mabuza will be remembered for among other things, bringing leadership during a disastrous moment in South Africa.

He demonstrated this...