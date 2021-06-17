Nigeria: Okagbare Faces Toughest Hurdle As Tokyo 2020 Olympic Trials Begin

17 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria's Queen of the tracks, Blessing Okagbare, will today face the toughest hurdle at the National Trials and Invitational Relays in Lagos as she looks forward to winning her eighth national sprint title.

The opening day of the Tokyo 2020 National Trials will see Okagbare competing in the 100m alongside one of the best kids on the block at the moment, Grace Nwokocha.

Okagbare picked her last national championship title in 2016, after winning it back-to-back between 2009 to 2014 and also 2016, missing out only in 2015.

Despite having already qualified for the Olympics, Okagbare will be hoping to continue her preparations for the Games in Japan with sole aim of another podium finish.

Since the likes of Damola Osayomi and Gloria Asumnu left the stage, it has been a stroll in the park for Okagbare in major finals, but will have to contend with Nwokocha who also will be on the flight to Tokyo after securing her qualification at the venue of the National Trials, the Yabatech Sports Complex, Yaba, Lagos.

The key event for the opening day is the 100m with both the men and women's finals taking place in the evening.

Morning events will witness the 20km women and men final, the 100m prelims, 400m heat (men and women), 1,500m women final and the hammer (women) final.

Apart from the 100m finals expected to take place in the afternoon, there will be shot-put men final with all eyes on Chukwuebuka Enekwechi.

Tobi Amusan will be geared up towards erasing the African record in the women's 100m hurdles when she takes to the track in the heat as the men 110m hurdles will be taking place also.

The trials, which will be used to select Nigeria's contingent to the delayed Games of the XXXII Olympics in Tokyo which is scheduled to hold from July 23 to August 8, 2021, will see 11 events taking place on the opening day.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X