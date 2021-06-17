Tunisia: Covid - 19 - Japanese Donation to Beef Up Vaccine Cold-Storage Equipment

16 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia took delivery of a Japanese donation consisting of top-notch COVID-19 vaccine cold-storage equipment.

Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi told media on the sidelines of a ceremony to distribute the equipment the donation handed over to Tunisia through UNICEF consists of 148 medical refrigerators, 955 remote thermometers and 3 cold storage facilities.

The equipment will be made available to vaccination centre and primary healthcare centres throughout the country, he added .

The pandemic brought to the surface the shortfalls of the healthcare system, mainly the lack of refrigeration equipment, recomended by the World Health Organisation .

"There are only 47 facilities in Tunisia, that is 2% of the cold-chain refrigeration system, " he further said.

The Japanese ambassador in Tunisia and UNICEF representative attended the ceremony.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
SADC Govts Reimpose Lockdowns to Contain Rising Covid-19 Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X