Tunisia: Covid - 19 - Japanese Donation to Beef Up Vaccine Cold-Storage Equipment

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia took delivery of a Japanese donation consisting of top-notch COVID-19 vaccine cold-storage equipment.

Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi told media on the sidelines of a ceremony to distribute the equipment the donation handed over to Tunisia through UNICEF consists of 148 medical refrigerators, 955 remote thermometers and 3 cold storage facilities.

The equipment will be made available to vaccination centre and primary healthcare centres throughout the country, he added .

The pandemic brought to the surface the shortfalls of the healthcare system, mainly the lack of refrigeration equipment, recomended by the World Health Organisation .

"There are only 47 facilities in Tunisia, that is 2% of the cold-chain refrigeration system, " he further said.

The Japanese ambassador in Tunisia and UNICEF representative attended the ceremony.