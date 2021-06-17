Angola: African Women's Handball Championship - Semi-Finals - Tunisia Eliminated By Angola After Extra Time

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia women's handball team were eliminated in the semi-finals of the African Women's Handball Championship after losing in extra time to Angola's 23-27 (full-time 22-22) on Wednesday afternoon in Yaoundé.

The first half ended in an 11-9 win for Angola.

The National team had qualified for the semi-finals after beating Guinea 27-20 (half-time: 15-7) at the quarter-final on Tuesday.

The Tunisians have also managed to book their ticket for the World Cup scheduled for December 21 in Spain, along with Angola, Cameroon and Congo.