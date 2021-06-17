Angola: African Women's Handball Championship - Semi-Finals - Tunisia Eliminated By Angola After Extra Time

16 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia women's handball team were eliminated in the semi-finals of the African Women's Handball Championship after losing in extra time to Angola's 23-27 (full-time 22-22) on Wednesday afternoon in Yaoundé.

The first half ended in an 11-9 win for Angola.

The National team had qualified for the semi-finals after beating Guinea 27-20 (half-time: 15-7) at the quarter-final on Tuesday.

The Tunisians have also managed to book their ticket for the World Cup scheduled for December 21 in Spain, along with Angola, Cameroon and Congo.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X