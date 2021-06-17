Tanzania: Tobacco Prices Up 10 Times, Farmers Eye More Output

Tobacco prices in Tabora Region have shot up to 4,000/- per kilogramme this season, compared to 300/- and 400/- in the previous seasons, attributed to the availability of reliable buyers and the quality of the product.

The rise in tobacco prices, which is 10 times compared to the previous period, has become a huge incentive for small scale tobacco farmers in the region who vowed to enhance production and take advantage of price hike.

The DAILY NEWS paid a visit to some markets in the region, recently, and found tobacco sellers and buyers busy grading the products, with growers affirming that timely availability of farm inputs was one of the reasons behind the price rise.

Uyui District Executive Director (DED), Mr Hemed Magaro commented that an increase in tobacco buyers (companies) led to stiff competition; hence, price rise since everybody scrambles for the best products.

According to him, several local investors keep on venturing into the business, a reason behind the stiff competition in tobacco markets that sighs relief to farmers.

"There are at least five giant tobacco buyers in the region who led the addition of tobacco grades. This means that not only everybody sells, but at a reasonable price," said the DED, affirming further that:

Similarly, extension officers have been visiting the farmers throughout a farming season for counselling and related services, hence, quality products that attract reasonable prices, said one of the tobacco growers, Mr Good Nzola.

"Every farmer was crying last harvest season, but the situation is quite opposite at this moment. We are thankful to the government and other stakeholders for these improvements. In this situation, I wish the farming season could be twice a year," he said.

The Acting Director-General for the Tanzania Tobacco Board (TTB), Mr Stanley Mnozya, commented that the presence of reliable tobacco buyers means a lot, including the availability of not only quality but also quantity seeds to meet farmers' requirements.

Already the available tobacco buyers served in an increase of seeds supply, from 54 million kg in 2019 and to 68.5 million kg this year.

"We continue conducting farmers' verification so that we can have an exact number and set proper means to serve them. We have also made possible the availability of extension officers wherein a person serves at least 150 farmers. As a result, tobacco quality has been upgraded from 67 to 93 per cent," he said.

TTB also is much concerned with environmental conservation as every farmer must plant trees to have their source of energy (firewood) for tobacco drying up before getting to markets.