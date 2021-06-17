Tanzania: Beach Volleyball Team Olympics Dream in Jeopardy

NATIONAL men's beach volleyball teams' participation at the Beach Volleyball Africa Championship hangs in balance, with only one day remaining before the team's trip to Morocco.

The week-long residential camp ended in Dar es Salaam yesterday after intensive training as the country gears up for the continental competition.

The competition that also saves as this year's Tokyo, Japan Olympic Games second round phase and final qualifying is scheduled for June 21-28 this year in Agadir, Morocco. Tanzania will compete in the continental event after winning Africa Zone Five championship.

Tanzania Volleyball Association (TAVA) Secretary General Alfred Selengia told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparations are on top gear and the team are well prepared for the Olympic qualifying showdown, but financial constraints the association is facing may prevent the team from traveling to Morocco.

National team squad consists of David Neeke, who plays professional volleyball at Equity Bank of Kenya and Ford Edward, who form the first team, while the second team is made up by Ezekiel Rabson and Joseph Mafuru.

Selengia, who is also a national team coach, said they were planning to leave the country tomorrow, but as for yesterday, they were not sure if that would happen.

"The team is working very hard and they are in good shape, all players are in good health.

"We manage to organise a camp in difficult situations, but players are still in a good mood and ready for the big battle," he added.

Selengia stressed that they have been working tirelessly to seek support from sponsors but are yet to receive any response.

"It is a shame that after working hard in training, we cannot secure funds to enable the teams to compete for the Olympic slot," he said.

He said the teams did well in the preliminary stage, the Zone Five competition which took place at Lido Beach in Entebbe, Uganda December 2019.

Tanzania clinched Group 7 Africa Zone V Beach Volleyball champions beating teams from Kenya, Sudan, and hosts Uganda to qualify for Morocco meet.