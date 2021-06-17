Tanzania: VP Demands Close Scrutiny of Children Centres

VICE-PRESIDENT, Dr Philip Mpango has tasked responsible authorities to introduce a system of monitoring and scrutinizing funds donated to children development centres, adding that that would ensure proper expenditures of money for the intended purpose.

Dr Mpango directed the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, to partner with the Ministry of Regional Administration and Local, to ensure service delivery at the children homes adhere to required standards, laws and guidelines.

Speaking during the inauguration of the National Children Home at Kikombo area in the city's outskirts, as part of the commemorations of the Day of an African Child, Dr Mpango said funds allocated to the children homes must be well spent.

"The trend of spending funds donated to children's homes is not that much promising for some organisations, thus, a need to have a system that will strictly monitor spending to benefit the intended children," said Dr Mpango.

Dr Mpango said has received reports of some organisations using donor funds for their personal gains, leaving the intended disadvantaged unattended.

Moreover, he said, there are some private children's homes and orphanage centres which have been set up without following the proper procedures, hence, directed the two ministries to ensure they all operate in accordance to the laid down principles.

Dr Mpango said it is of paramount importance to verify and scrutinize the use of funds donated to the children's home and orphanage centres, so that gaps are identified for the government to see, where to support.

"We have to put a mechanism in which, we will ensure well-wishers and goodwill people direct funds to the centres. Such system will control the misappropriation of funds for those using the centre for their own benefits, something which might in turn discourage the financiers," said Dr Mpango.

Elaborating, he further directed that frequent checks of the centres be put in place to ensure they operate according to their licenses or registration and objectives.

Equally, Dr Mpango underscored the need for national children home to offer standard services guided by the rules, laws and regulations.

The VP mentioned some of the factors contributing to the children's vulnerabilities as lack of basic needs such as food, shelter, clothing, education, love, health needs and deaths of parents.

Other factors include family grievances, separation of families, violence, harassment and the act of some women abandoning their newborns.

Hence, he called upon the society to join forces in ensuring the rights of children are enshrined and take necessary measures in case of any violations.

He urged the health ministry to strengthen the counseling programme for children, families and all the levels of the society in an effort to minimize the challenges existing at all levels.

On her part, Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Doroth Gwajima said the national children's home was constructed at a cost of 12.7bn/- courtesy of ABBOT Fund Tanzania.

The ministry incurred the cost of compensation expenses to people, who gave their land to pave way for the centre's construction. Dr Gwajima also paid tribute to Dodoma City Council, who waived a 665m/- as land fee.

Director of ABBOT Fund Tanzania, Natalia Lebou promised to continue working and supporting the government, especially for improved infrastructures in the health sector.