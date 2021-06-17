Tanzania: Mwinyi Pleased With Germany Relations

PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi yesterday commended the Germany government for its support and cooperation to the people of Zanzibar saying his government is optimistic and committed to cementing the existing good relations.

President Mwinyi was speaking when he met the Germany Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Regine Hess at State House in the Island.

Equally, Dr Mwinyi expressed his gratitude to the government of Germany saying he was pleased with its willingness to continue supporting Zanzibar to implement and advance in its development projects.

"The government of Germany has been supporting Zanzibar in various areas including the health sector, which benefit many people in the country," he said.

He added that Germany has also been in the frontline supporting various city cleanness programs, which include sewerage construction as well as supplying safe and clean water to the resisents.

He said the government of Germany has been for a long time assisting Zanzibar to improve in health services delivery, especially by supporting Abdalla Mzee Hospital in Pemba, and the Military Hospital of the 'Tanzania People Defence Forces (TPDF) at Bububu,

President Mwinyi asked the government of Germany to continue supporting Zanzibar as the government continues to improve health services.

He also used the opportunity to invite investors from Germany to Zanzibar under the 'blue economy policy' saying the isle has several opportunities for businesses. He mentioned some of the areas as tourism, fishing, oil and gas, and other marine resources.

"The government has already created a conducive environment for investors and is ready to receive them," Dr Mwinyi said, further asking the country to support Zanzibar in the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

On her part, the German Ambassador to Tanzania said Zanzibar and Germany have a long history of cooperation. She promised that her country will strengthen the partnership by supporting the government in developing various development projects.

Elaborating, Ambassador Hess briefed President Dr Mwinyi that her government is ready to continue supporting Zanzibar in supplying clean and safe water and sewerage management in the tourists' attraction site of Stone Town.

Ambassador Hess also assured President Mwinyi that deliberate efforts will be taken by her embassy in promoting Zanzibar tourism, especially by encouraging investors from Germany to come to Zanzibar and also support conservation of the stone town.