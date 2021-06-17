Tanzania: President Samia Appoints Four Board Chairpersons

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday appointed four board chairpersons to head government institutions.

According to the statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications in Dar es Salaam, the appointments follow the expiry of terms of office of the previous holders.

The statement further indicated that the Head of State has appointed Mr Juma Muhimbiku as the new chairman of National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) replacing Ms Anne Makinda whose tenure has expired.

The list included re-appointment of Dr Edmund Mndolwa as the chairman of TPB Bank Plc that is now his second term in office.

Moreover, the Head of State has re-appointed Prof. John Kondoro as the chairman of Tanzania Railway Corporation being also his second term in the docket.

Equally, President Samia has appointed Prof. Valerian Silayo, as the new board chairperson of the Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation and Rural Technology (CAMARTEC). Prof. Silayo works with the Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA).

Meanwhile, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called upon parents and the society in general to evaluate and reassess themselves in regard to what extent they protect children's rights.

In her tweet message as part of the commemorations of the Day of an African Child marked yesterday, President Samia said it was imperative and utmost responsibility of the parents and society in general, to protect children against any form violence and discrimination. "I wish the best to all African children," she wrote.