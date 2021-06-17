Tanzania: Yanga, Ruvu Cross Swords

YOUNG Africans and Ruvu Shooting will face off in the Mainland Premier League at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today, with each side targeting maximum points to scale up the ladder.

The game which kicks off at 7:00 pm will be Yanga's 30th encounter of the campaign as the season approaches to its finishing line after a long ride.

With 61 points in the bag from 29 matches, Yanga are second on the 18-team table, trailing leaders and defending champions Simba with six points as the Reds continue to enjoy the driver's seat and close in on the 22nd league title and the fourth in a row.

However, Simba have an upper advantage to defend the Mainland Premier League title than any other team on the log bearing in mind that they have two more games in hand to play as they have played few matches (27) than any other side in the marathon.

Simba will be on the sideline until Saturday, when they face Polisi Tanzania at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

In today's encounter, Yanga will be targeting to grab all three points against Ruvu Shooting, to keep their scant hope of winning the league title alive. Any slip up today, will give Simba much more realistic chance of retaining the title.

On the other hand, Ruvu Shooting will also be searching to pocket vital three points to ascend up the ladder from their current 10th slot.

From 30 outings, Ruvu Shooting have collected 37 points, meaning that they are too looking to get something tangible out of this important league meeting.

Mathematically, Charles Boniface Mkwasa's side are not completely safe from relegation threat. If they fail to stamp good results in their remaining four matches, they may end up battling for play-off.

Their previous league encounter was a nightmare as they went down 3-0 to the defending champions Simba at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, as such; the ball is in their court to produce something tangible at the end of 90 minutes of play.

In another development, Yanga have confirmed the signing of right-back Djuma Shabani from DR Congo side AS Vita for a two-year deal, saying they are just waiting to officially parade him to the club.

Breaking the ice yesterday was the club's Chairman of Players' Registration Committee Dominic Albinus, who said all procedures to get the highly rated Congolese star have been amicably completed; hence he is now green and yellow.

"Yes, I can confirm that he is our bonafide player and will be with us for two years. The only thing we are waiting is for him to come in the country, be introduced to the club before joining his colleagues for pre-season," he said.

He has therefore, joined his two colleagues from DR Congo who are already trading with Yanga -- Tuisila Kisinda and Mukoko Tonombe, who joined at the club this season.

Meanwhile, JKT Tanzania earned a 2-0 win over Ihefu FC in the league clash at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma yesterday. The victory saw JKT Tanzania slightly crawling away from the relegation zone, to settle in the 11th position.