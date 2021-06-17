Tanzania: AfCHPR President Challenges Parents to Write Wills

AFRICAN Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) President Imani Daud Aboud has challenged Tanzanian children to encourage their parents to write wills to ward off unnecessary inheritance disputes.

According to Lady Justice Aboud, penning down such a legal document wasn't a premonition of one's death, but sets the tone on how one's property and assets are to be distributed to loved ones.

"Children bear the most brunt when one or both of their parents die, it is high time parents rethink on leaving behind wills taking into consideration of what will happen if their children are orphaned," observed the AfCHPR President while addressing Arusha Primary School pupils on the Day of the African Child marked yesterday.

While courts would make final decisions in inheritance cases, it was still imperative for parents to make their preferences known, according to Lady Justice Aboud.

A will is a legal document that spells out one's wishes regarding the care of his or her children, as well as the distribution of their assets after they depart.

In the same vein, the AfCHPR President challenged children to reflect on the Soweto massacre in advocating for their rights.

She further urged them to use the continental court in advancing the cause. "Much as the African charter recognizes the rights of children, we at AfCHPR are more than ready to receive and work on children's applications, after having exhausted all local remedies," she assured.

Joan Goodluck Mhina, a Class Six pupil at the 87 year-old learning facility couldn't hide her emotions on what happened at the Soweto uprising.

"It is really sad to learn what our colleagues went through, while pushing for their rights," she opined. She appealed to African governments to uphold the rights of children and young people to enjoy their full cultural entitlements.

Forty five years ago, a series of demonstrations and protests led by black school children in South Africa that began on the morning of 16 June persisted.