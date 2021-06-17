Tanzania Vies to Become Regional ICT Hub

TANZANIA is looking to create a robust digital ecosystem and make the country a regional ICT hub, the Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Dr Faustine Ndugulile said yesterday.

Dr Ndugulile stressed here that the government was keen to create a vibrant ICT sector that will turn the country the centre for digital excellence in the East and Central Africa region.

He said various policy and legal measures are being taken to prepare the country adequately for the emerging 4th Industrial Revolution, characterized by the Information and Communication Technology, arguing that the country cannot afford to be left behind.

"The world is now talking about the 4th Industrial Revolution where ICT would play a big role. Automation is becoming the future, with machines self-operating. We must get ready as a country," said Dr Ndugulile during a meeting with editors in Dodoma yesterday.

The minister said that the world is increasingly shifting to digital economy and e-commerce, with the sector enjoying rapid growth in the non-contact era of the Covid-19 pandemic and that Tanzania must respond to the paradigm shift.

Huge transactions are taking place virtually, with between 20tri/- and 25tri/- mobile transactions registered in a month in the country, noted Dr Ndugulile, adding that the massive rise in mobile transactions has enhanced financial inclusion.

"Digital economy and e-commerce have fared extremely well during the global Covid-19 pandemic. And Tanzania has not lagged behind in adapting to this advancement in the digital sector. Some local companies are doing good businesses through e-commerce," said the minister.

"As a country we must put in place a conducive environment for the e-commerce and digital economy to prosper," added Dr Ndugulile.

In pushing for digital transformation, the government will continue expanding the Information and Communication Technology National Broadband Backbone (NICTBB) coverage, both domestically and in neighbouring countries, he said.

Currently the broadband has covered a total of 8319km, and another 1880km will be constructed during the next financial year to ensure the NICTBB covers every district in the country.

So far, the government has injected 677bn/- to execute the broadband project, which has significantly improved the quality of internet connectivity and penetration in all Tanzanian regions.

According to the minister, 96 per cent of the country has internet services, and there are currently over 29million internet users in Tanzania.

The plan is to ensure over 80 per cent of Tanzanians have access to reliable internet services come 2025, as the government eyes to increase broadband coverage in remote areas. The target is to reach 80 per cent of broadband coverage in the next four years.

"The government targets to reach 15,000km of broadband coverage by 2025," said Dr Ndugulile, noting further that the country has already extended its NICTBB to Burundi, Malawi, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia.

In July, the extension of the broadband to Mozambique as part of a 2.4bn/- project will be completed, while a feasibility study is already underway to extend the network to Dr Congo.

The Communication and ICT Ministry is the new docket, established after the 2020 General Elections as the government moved to promote the ICT sector.

Dr Ndugulile said the ministry has a significant role to play in digitizing government businesses, increasing efficiency and accountability, improving revenue collections and ensuring the ICT industry contributes to national development.

He said the government will register ICT experts, improve ICT colleges, empower young innovators, and make policy and legal reforms that would fast-track digital transformation.

Among the laws in the pipeline are the ICT law and Data Privacy and Data Protection legislation, Dr Ndugulile informed the media practitioners, adding his ministry is also finalising the Digital Economy Blueprint.

"We will also review various fees that affect the entire ICT ecosystem, we want to become the sector's incubator," said the minister.

Earlier, Deputy Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Kundo Mathew said Tanzania must adapt to the fast-changing ICT sector.

He said the ministry's activities should be visible and impact every other ministry in their pursuit of the national agendas.

"The ministry has a massive task of expediting the country's ICT policy and promoting national growth. ICT is now a necessity and not a luxury service," he charged, insisting the country must pay special attention to blockchain and cryptocurrency development.