Nigeria: Egbe Congratulates New AFN Boss, Okowa

17 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facility Group, Ebi Egbe, has hailed the emergence of Tonobok Okowa as the new president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

Egbe in a congratulatory message to the Delta State Sports Commission boss, stated that the nation's athletics family has chosen the right man to lead the federation.

"I congratulate Okowa on his well-deserved victory. I make bold to say that those who elected him have settled for the right man. Okowa has the pedigree to lead AFN and he has demonstrated it with the good job he is doing in Delta," Egbe stressed.

The stadium construction expert urged athletics stakeholders to rally round Okowa who he noted has a lot of job to do given the challenges facing the game in the country.

"My plea is for the stakeholders to rally round him and give him the needed support to succeed."

Egbe stressed that Okowa should on his part take immediate steps to reconcile members of the athletics family in the overall interest of the nation.

"With the elections over, it is time to work and the first job to do is that of reconciliation so that everybody would be on the same page," Egbe pleaded.

Okowa had after his victory said the welfare of athletes and coaches remains top on his priority.

The new AFN board was sworn into office on Tuesday in Abuja by Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, who charged the new board to hit the ground running.

