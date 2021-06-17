Nigeria: Global Fund Provides U.S.$900 Million for Anti-Malaria, Tuberculosis Intervention in Nigeria

Global has allocated the sum of $900 million to support national efforts to address the challenges of malaria, tuberculosis and HIV in Nigeria.

The amount which is an improvement on the previous project funding of $700 million is meant to cover the third phase of the anti-malaria programme between 2021-2023.

The 13 states that are key beneficiaries of the Global Fund assisted anti malaria intervention are Kaduna, Kwara, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Niger, Taraba, Gombe, Yobe, Adamawa, Ogun, Osun, and Delta.

As part of the strategies to ensure proper monitoring and assessment of the Implementation of the program'me, a health advocacy group, Civil Society in Malaria, Immunisation and Nutrition (ACOMIN) has said that it will deploy 624 community volunteers to help in monitoring the implementation of the anti malaria intervention program'me in the 13 states.

While giving update on the roll out of the third phase of the project during an interactive meeting with journalists, National Coordinator of ACOMIN, Mr. Ayo Ipinimoye said there is no doubt that considerably results have been achieved in the malaria Intervention in new Nigeria with Global funding.

On the state of malaria problem in Nigeria and the reason for embarking on the next phase of the programme, Ipinimoye said:" Nigeria alone is responsible for 25 percent of the world's malaria burden".

"In order to turn this situation around, Global Fund recently allocated the sum of $900 million for the 2021 to 2023 for the anti malaria programme," he said.

Ipinimoye said that there is need for the federal, state and local government councils to contribute towards the funding of the programme and to take interest in its implementation.

For instance, he said there is a limit to what donor funds can do to solve the health challenges in the country.

He advised communities to appreciate the efforts being put in to address the malaria scourge and not to sabotage such efforts.

He cautioned that just as the rainy season is about to set in, that efforts should directed towards educating and enlightening the people in the communities to avoid keeping stagnant water around their households.

According to Ipinimoye, many of the rural dwellers do not know that these stagnant water being maintained around their houses in the name of storing water during rainy season is a major source of mosquito lavatories that subsequently terrorise them and spread malaria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tuberculosis Nigeria Malaria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ACOMIN Coordinator listed some of the progress recorded on the programme to include improved human resources for the primary healthcare centres, improved community investment and participation and reduced cases of malaria commodity stock out and leakages at the health centres.

Other achievements include increased patronage by community members and access to free malaria care services.

He said that the through the programme, communities have been able have improved Infrastructures such as portable water and electrification.

A representative of the Catholic Relief Services which is a partner in the implementation of the malaria programme, Maureen Okolo said efforts should be made to carry along communities which are the prime target of the health intervention programme so as to achieve lasting results.