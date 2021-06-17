Uganda: Museveni, Tshisekedi Commission Road Projects

President Museveni and his DR Congo counterpart Felix Antoine Tshisekedi yesterday commissioned the construction of 223kms of roads that will connect the two countries.

The two leaders, who met at Mpondwe, a border point between DRC and Uganda, urged their contractors to undertake the roads projects immediately.

They also said the projects will "cause a tremendous change in socio-economic transformation of the lives of the two people."

Uganda will contribute 20 per cent of the total cost of the project as a measure to boost trade between the two countries. The roads to be built are Nebbi-Goli Mahagi-Bunia (190kms), Bunia-Bogoro-Kasenyi (55km) and Rwebisengo-Budiba-Buguma-Nyiyapandam, including Budiaba Bridge across River Semuliki (49km).

Speaking at the event, Mr Museveni revealed that Uganda is ready to collaborate with DRC in other projects.

"I am very happy for His Excellency Felix who brought DRC in the East African Community, now you cannot talk about East Africa without talking about DRC," he said.

On his part, Mr Tshisekedi said the road project will boost the DRC economy and improve trade relations between the two countries.

"I pray that we also build such relations in other areas such as security and agriculture," he said.

During yesterday's event, the two heads of state also commissioned Mpondwe Bridge.

In May, officials from Uganda and DRC signed major agreements that will see the two countries bolster cross border trade, development and the stabilisation of eastern Congo.

The signing ceremony that was held on May 27, 2021 at State House Entebbe, was a follow-up to the meeting between Mr Museveni and Mr Tshisekedi that recently took place at State House Entebbe when he was in the country to attend the former's swearing-in ceremony at Kololo.